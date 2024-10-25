THE annual Eden Project Sleep Out which invites people to bed down in front of the biomes to raise funds for homelessness charities will be held this year on Thursday, November 14.
The event at the tourist attraction near St Austell will be supporting St Petrocs and the Amber Foundation.
A spokesperson said: “This year’s Sleep Out comes at a critical time when the homelessness crisis in the South West is worsening. St Petrocs, which works to end homelessness in Cornwall, has found the number of people accessing its services is higher now than it has ever been. The organisation supported 1,357 people in Cornwall last year, which was a seven per cent increase from 2022.
“The Amber Foundation, who run four supported housing centres across the South of England, provide housing for young people aged 18 to 30. Alongside their homelessness experience, last year 72 per cent of the young people who came to the organisation reported mental health issues on arrival. In addition, 55 per cent had a history of substance abuse and nearly 50 per cent had previously been involved with children’s social care.
“The charities’ findings show that homelessness tends to peak in the colder months from December through to the end of February and, as more people struggle to afford the essentials, including rent, their services are often working at maximum capacity.
“For over a decade, the Eden Project has hosted an annual Sleep Out. As an educational charity, a key area of focus within the organisation’s mission is community, with an underlying belief that strong communities have an important part to play in overcoming today’s challenges, making the event a natural fit.”
Last year’s Eden Project Sleep Out saw around 85 participants taking part, raising more than £13,000. Since the first Sleep Out held in 2014, more than £100,000 has been raised.
As part of this year’s event, attendees can expect to hear readings, live music and talks. Dinner will be prepared by the participants during cookery workshops with Eden Project chefs and breakfast will be provided in the morning.
Eden Project development director Dan James said: “As an educational charity, inspiring action and communicating positive change, the Sleep Out is such a special event in the Eden Project calendar. We know that one night of discomfort for participants can bring meaningful benefits to so many in need.
“By coming together at events such as this, we can make a real difference in the lives of those facing homelessness. No-one should have to face the cold alone and we are proud of the impact the Sleep Out continues to have through the funds and awareness raised.”
To sign up for this year’s Sleep Out, visit www.edenproject.com