An emergency care assistant from Liskeard will be completing a skydive to raise money for charity.
Trev Hatcher, 62, has lived and worked in Liskeard within the care community for nearly 20 years. During this time, he has cared and assisted many people with dementia and helped to support their families.
Trev has decided to leap from a plane to help spread awareness of Alzheimer’s and raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society.
He explained: “It was not until my mum was diagnosed with this awful disease that the extent of the emotional and physical hardships it causes are truly brought home.
“I can now speak from not just in a working capacity, but a personal one, and I can honestly say it is heart breaking, especially to the people that are closest to the person.”
The skydive will take place at Dunkeswell airfield Honiton today (Wednesday, September 6), much to Trev’s wife, Anne Hatcher’s, worries.
“I don’t like heights and can barely watch him up a ladder. I suggested a cake sale, but no, he wants to jump from a plane!” Anne commented.
So far, £917 of the £1,000 target has been raised however Trev hopes to raise more.
Trev said: “If you would like to donate, please see the link below, if you cannot, please could you spend just five minutes to look up about dementia. Awareness and knowledge are key to understanding this incurable disease.”