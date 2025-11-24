The 12 passengers onboard the first Gatwick Skybus flight had room to spare on the 180 seat Boeing 737, which took off from Newquay at about 3.40pm. Skybus said it would transition to a 78-seater turboprop Q400 aircraft early next month. A refreshed timetable of daily flights is in operation, with the schedule set to increase to twice-daily weekday services in February 2026.