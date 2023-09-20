A skatepark in South East Cornwall has been awarded a £20,000 grant by the makers of Ginsters Pasties and the Cornwall Bakery.
The grant will help fund a new concrete skatepark in Millbrook from the Sports Opportunity Fund.
The current skatepark, which has been in use for over 20 years, is falling apart and in need of replacement. The Millbrook Skatepark Project was launched, working with Millbrook Parish Council, to rebuild it and create a new local park that is safe and accessible for the community.
