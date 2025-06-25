A STRETCH of the A30 eastbound carriageway is set for up to six weeks worth of roadworks as National Highways undertake maintenance.
Drivers travelling between Temple Junction and Colliford have been told to expect delays as National Highways begin resurfacing work.
Having started on June 23, the works are not set to be complete until August 2.
The organisation has explained that it will be carrying out this work on weeknights between 8pm and 6am, as this is when there is the least amount of traffic using the road.
While the road will not be closed, those travelling along the stretch during this time will instead be met with a convoy system. This means that will be taken past the working area behind a traffic vehicle at a reduced speed.
A National Highways spokesperson added: “This will maintain and improve safety for everyone using the road and reduce the need for any unplanned closures. The road will be open as usual during the day and at weekends.”
During the work period, Highways has expressed that the central reservation gaps on the A30 at Shallowater and Colliford Lake will be closed for a small number of shifts when workers are in those areas.
When the central reservation gaps are closed, there will be short, well signed diversions in place. For westbound traffic wanting to join the A30 eastbound, a short diversion will be in place via Temple Tor junction. However, for eastbound traffic wishing to join the A30 westbound, a short diversion will be in place via the Jamaica Inn junction.
Though work has been penned to last six weeks, the organisation has confirmed that this is subject to favourable weather conditions, for example heavy rain may affect the progress.
A spokesperson explained: “If we’re unable to complete our work as planned, we may need to continue beyond the dates stated above.
“Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys.
“Please remember that closures can change at short notice. You can check the latest information on our daily closures page or find live travel information on our Traffic England. Our travel alerts give details of live incidents on our network.”
