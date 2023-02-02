With walking trails among the delicate scatterings of snowdrops in the Abbey's grounds, a day at Lacock near Chippenham in Wiltshire is a great way to get out in nature. Lacock's woodland garden is at its best in winter and spring, before the leaf canopy of the trees block out the light to the bulbs and flowers. Soon enough, under the trees you'll find, alongside snowdrops, aconite’s, anemones, daffodils, snakeshead fritillaries, hellebores and one of the best displays of crocus vernus in the country.