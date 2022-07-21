Showgoers greeted by the ‘Queen’
Judging the heaviest potatoes grown in a bucket
Quethiock held its first horticultural show since 2019.
The Jubilee themed event was well supported on a glorious day and opened by Alfie Welch, winner of the Royal fancy dress competition.
Many cream teas and ice creams were enjoyed, while The Halfway Harmony Singers provided some lively entertainment. Bowling the for Pig proved to be very popular and won by a visitor all the way from Islay.
The car boot sale, food raffle, treasure hunt map and the main raffle were also big draws. Ladies from the local craft group had constructed a model of Buckingham Palace and had knitted the Royal family, which was much admired by all.
A spokesperson said: “Many thanks go to our very generous and various local show sponsors, judges, the committee and all those who volunteered to lend a hand. A fun day was had by all.”
Visitors to the village were even greeted at the crossroads by a facsimile of Queen Elizabeth who has been there for some weeks.
Results
Rosettes were awarded for the most points in the following categories: Vegetables, Kath Nichols; Fruit, Helen Roberts; Pot plants, Sarah Gruitt; Flowers, Elizabeth Treeby. Domestic, Mary-Ann Parsons; Handicraft, Sarah Gradidge; Photography, Helen Roberts.
Most outstanding entries:
Vegetables, Kath Nichols; Fruit, Helen Roberts; Handicraft, Sarah Gradidge; Domestic, Ruby Webb.
Heaviest harvest of potatoes from one seed in a container: Kath Nichols with 2 kilos.
Children’s: pre-school, Eleanor Stagg; four to seven years, joint Lola Wilkinson and Austin Stagg; seven to 11 years: Molly Wilkinson.
The Jubilee Cup for most points in the children’s section was won by Lola Wilkinson.
