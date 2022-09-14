Pensilva WI Horticuture show returns ()

Subscribe newsletter
by Alison Willis
After a three-year absence it was a ‘welcome back’ to the Pensilva WI Horticultural Show on a beautiful September day.
Hopes were high that the long break would not have put people off entering, and we were not disappointed.
The standard of entries was once again outstanding and all the hard work in creating the Show paid off.
The judges all commented on the lovely items that were there to judge, and because all the entries were wonderful, it was sometimes difficult to pick the winners.
However, the winners were chosen and these were:
Pensilva WI Committee Cup for most points in vegetables – William Hicks;
The Tessa Cup for pot plants – Cherry Woodhouse;
The French-Blake Cup for flowers – Brian Arthur;
The Albert Moore Cup for domestic entries – Verna Dawe;
The Nicholls Cup for handicrafts – Frances Tucker;
The Les Morcom Cup for best photo – Verna Dawe;
The Barnard Cup for most points in photography – Verna Dawe;
The Photography Shield (under 15) – Thomas Jenkins;
The Miss Lennon Cup, children under seven – Megan Rance;
The Parfitt Cup, children eight to 11 years – William Hicks;
The Pensilva WI Committee Cup for overall winner (omitting vegetables) – Verna Dawe;
The Dr Tregarthen Cup for most points in vegetable section – William Hicks;
The Smerdon trowel for most outstanding exhibit in pot plants – Mary Yates;
The Opener’s choice – Brian Arthur;
The Coombes Cup (Judges’ choice) – Cherry Woodhouse;
The Members’ photography shield – Verna Dawe;
The Gordon Bennett Trophy for most points in preserves – Verna Dawe;
The Mary Gilbert Cup for flower arrangement – Cherry Woodhouse and Verna Dawe jointly.
Well done to everybody and here’s to an even bigger and better Show in 2023 when everybody is encouraged to enter, whether it be a prize leek or a lovely crocheted item.
