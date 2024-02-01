“Freathy is an amazing place, not only because it is situated on the side of a cliff, but also because the village has been built up over generations, which has meant that none of the houses look the same. I found this really highlighted how attached the residents are to their houses, and how it’s a really unique place in Cornwall,” Joseph said. “I therefore conducted interviews for the documentary with the residents as they stood outside their houses looking out towards the sea. I wanted to give the village the space to speak freely about their situation, and to allow the many voices in the village to come through, so the film contains no questions from me - just the residents speaking, their voices flowing into each other. This gives the film a very distinct look and feel which has been really well received at festivals across the UK where it has been screened.”