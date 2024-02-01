A SHORT documentary film produced by university students focuses on a village-wide freehold dispute in Freathy providing illustration to Cornwall’s housing crisis.
‘A Village with a View ' was produced by Bear Behind You, a production company run by three Falmouth university students – Joseph Inman (company owner, producer and director), Teddy Freeman (cinematographer) and Lucia Mańáková (1st assistant director).
The film focuses on the residents who live within the chalets which can be seen on the cliff above Freathy beach – the film delves into issues of eviction and ‘financial ruin’.
The film’s synopsis reads: “In wartime Britain, a Lord permitted unused land on Cornwall’s Rame Peninsula to be built on. Tiny chalets appeared, each as individual as its owner, and the community of Freathy came to life. In 2016, with Cornwall’s tourism industry booming, the Lord’s estate announced that they own everything the residents have built over generations. The community were offered the chance to buy their own homes at an extortionate price – most were unable to pay. A ticking time bomb of eviction begins.
“A Village With A View gives voice to a community in crisis and explores what home really means.”
The inspiration for the film sparked from an overheard conversation about the situation while waiting in line for the cinema back in 2017.
Joseph explained: “A couple in front of me in the queue were discussing the housing situation in the village that they were living in and I was just being nosey. I didn’t have any film projects at the time and I managed to hear the name of the village - Freathy. When I got home I emailed the village online message board and began the long process of making the film.”
Joseph has been directing films for over 10 years, graduating from Falmouth University in 2018.
“As a kid I was a school refuser and left school without any qualifications that would allow me to go to university. I started filmmaking with my friends to build up a portfolio that meant I could apply to university without needing GCSE’s or A Levels,” he added.
‘A Village with a View’ was shot over the span of 18 months and was supported by funding from the South West Documentary commission from Exeter Phoenix cinema.
Since the film’s online release on January 26, Joseph has reflected back saying that he wanted to give the village a space to speak.
“Freathy is an amazing place, not only because it is situated on the side of a cliff, but also because the village has been built up over generations, which has meant that none of the houses look the same. I found this really highlighted how attached the residents are to their houses, and how it’s a really unique place in Cornwall,” Joseph said. “I therefore conducted interviews for the documentary with the residents as they stood outside their houses looking out towards the sea. I wanted to give the village the space to speak freely about their situation, and to allow the many voices in the village to come through, so the film contains no questions from me - just the residents speaking, their voices flowing into each other. This gives the film a very distinct look and feel which has been really well received at festivals across the UK where it has been screened.”
Sally Tait, resident of one of the chalets featured in the film, has said that it was a ‘privilege’ to take part in the film and that it was important to ‘make a stand’.
Sally said: “We bought a dilapidated chalet at Freathy in 2010 and lovingly restored it over a period of five years, camping out in it every summer as we went while the children were little! In 2015 we – our family of four – moved in and lived there.”
Sally was inspired to live in Freathy due to it’s affordability, beautiful, peaceful and tranquil landscape, it’s close proximity to all amenities whilst remaining rural and quiet and it’s safety for raising children.
Sally explained: “It was a privilege to take part in the film, if a bit daunting. It was also very important to me to be involved as we are fighting to save our homes and I wanted to make a stand!
“The issues addressed in the film are very close to my heart. It is all about our fight to save our homes and our community. The battle has been waging now since Tremayne Carew Pole took over the running of Antony Estate from his father in 2015. Ever since then our most basic human need for security has been in question! A horrible dark cloud to live under!
“In 2015 Tremayne decided to put an end to the rolling leases which had rumbled on happily for 80 plus years. Plymouth families who were evacuated into the little chalets at Whitsand Bay during the Blitz of World War II restored and renovated their little huts which had originally belonged to local fishermen. Over the years since, the chalets have passed down to the next generations or been sold on to local people. The estate have never acted as landlords and have abdicated all responsibility for the rebuilding, renovation, restoration or maintenance of these little wooden homes. Even the water supply and renewed header tank were paid for by the tenants. Yet now in 2027, just three years away we face the possibility of having our homes taken off us! Homes we bought at market value and have invested everything into.
“The estate say they won’t throw any of us out but their new proposed 20 year lease robs us of our homes, our right to buy our freeholds, our protected tenancy rights and our right to leave homes to our children. It is a frightening position to be in. The stress invoked has affected my health and wellbeing, my marriage and my work as a nurse. It is a dreadful situation of draconian and feudal magnitude and in this day and age should never ever be allowed to happen!
“I hope and pray the film and some media interest help to save our homes.”
When the film was finished it the production team hosted two showing evenings in the Freathy village hall for everyone in the village.
“That was really our moment of celebration and was a very moving experience for everyone because some of the film is quite tough emotionally and sharing that emotion can be quite difficult.
“It’s been quite a laborious process since then because the film being in film festivals for the last 18 months has meant that we’ve been unable to show it publicly.”
The film has spent the last year playing at film festivals, including being the only British film selected for the prestigious Royal Anthropological Society’s short film programme.
It was reported that the film was extremely well received and was nominated along with Steve McQueen’s new film for Best Community Film at the Bolton Film Festival.
The film will be released on Bear Behind You’s website soon.
Peter Cade who helped during the production has commented, saying: “Joe Inmans documentary accurately represents the plight of the leaseholders at Freathy and provides a unique view of how settlements are under pressure from large handovers with little interest in preserving communities”.
Joseph added: “My favourite part of directing it was seeing this strange process I’d created – of people talking to the sea without any questions from me – work, and give the residents a catharsis that I don’t think would have been possible if we had made a straight forward documentary. It was a really emotional process because as people you want to help but as filmmakers we had to step back and give the residents the time and space to express their feelings.”