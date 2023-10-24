Alastair explained: “We can’t get South west Water to give us the data, we know that from the events data that’s provided by Defra every year, we know how many discharges there have been from combined sewer overflows in the parish and there have been 17, so we know for each overflow, we know how many incidents there were in 2022 and 2021 and we know the total number of hours but we don’t actually know when they happened during the year and we know much rainfall there is, we have got the rainfall data for every 15 minutes for the whole of the year.”