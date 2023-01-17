The New Year started off with a swing for 80 senior citizens who attended a party in Callington Town Hall.
The event was organised by Callington and District Lions and included a full buffet lunch of pasties, sausage rolls and cream teas.
There was also entertainment by A-Tone-Ment choir and Callington’s one and only Town Crier, Tony Stentiford, compered two bingo sessions.
A spokesperson said: “So, a good time was had by all!”
Lions’ president Don Berrey added: “It was good to see so many smiling faces, especially as the last similar event had been pre-COVID in 2020.”
He added that Callington and District Lions were looking forward to a very busy year with many events on the calendar such as the Coronation, Honey Fair and much more; the next three dates that he said were planned are:
• A Table Top Sale on Saturday, February 25
• A General Quiz on Friday, March 10
Details for these events can be found in the Callington Newsletter and on Facebook.