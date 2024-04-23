DRIVERS will once again be left looking for alternative routes as a stretch of the B3362, past Greystone Bridge and going through Milton Abbot will be closed for essential road works.
From Saturday, April 23, until April 27, the four-mile stretch will be closed between 7am and 7pm.
The road was also closed for work only three weeks ago. However, once again the closure will lead drivers on a diversion lengthening their trip by nearly an hour.
The 47-minute route will see drivers travel more than 26 miles, heading all the way down to Callington, before travelling towards Gunnislake, and finally past Lamerton.