Second man dies of injuries following Shebbear industrial incident
A second man has died following last week’s industrial incident at a commercial premises in Shebbear,
Police were called by the ambulance service to reports of an industrial incident at a commercial premises in Shebbear, Beaworthy at around 3.25pm on Tuesday, August 23.
Three people were reported to have sustained injuries.
A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesperson has now confirmed: “One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and was dealt with by police.
“A second man was airlifted to hospital but died of his injuries on Saturday, August 27.”
Two other men sustained minor injuries and were treated at hospital before being discharged.
Enquiries are ongoing.
The matter has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive, which is assisting Devon and Cornwall Police with its enquiries.
