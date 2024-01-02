ON the first day of the New Year at 9.43pm, the East Cornwall Search and Rescue Team were called to assist Devon and Cornwall Police with the search of a high risk missing person with dementia in the St Cleer area.
As team members arrived to the rendezvous point, the team controller was informed that the missing person had been located and was 'a substantial distance from his last known position'.
Following this, two casualty carers were dispatched to the home address where they conducted a full check over and helped to warm the casualty up.