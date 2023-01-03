Over the festive period the Looe sea swimmers have been continuing with cold water swimming with several outings in various local locations.
The biggest attended event was the Christmas Eve swim where around 50 people took the plunge on Looe beach to kick the seasonal festivities off with mince pies after.
Over the new year, swimmers ventured out from the coast to the moors where a group took a very chilly dip with a much needed hot chocolate after.
Guy Cooper from the group said: “All in all over this period, dozens of people have benefited from sea swimming in a safe and friendly environment. The group is very welcome to anyone who would like to join”