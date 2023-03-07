Sea swimmers take the plunge for St Piran’s ( )

THE Looe sea swimmers met on Saturday morning for their weekly swim which (almost) coincides with St Piran Day.
Around 20 brave swimmers took the ‘St Piran cold water plunge’ on what is statistically the coldest weekend of the year. Some real hardcore swimmers managed 25 minutes no wetsuits over a 1/2 mile distance. (Shout out to Stephen, Catherine and Naomi who left their neoprene ashore).
The Looe sea swimmers meet every Saturday morning if you would like to join for a swim/dip/paddle. Everyone is welcome.
The Wednesday evening sessions will start again soon too once the clocks go forwards early next month and the sea starts to warm up again. Please look on the Facebook group for regular updates and also safety/tidal information. Also for St Piran's week - if you are not a member of Cornish Heritage, a shout out for membership. You can get you and your family into St Mawes castle, Tintagel castle, Pendennis Castle, Restormel, Geevor mine etc and more for only £30 for the year for the whole family.
There is a code also for 18 months membership for the same price. For more information visit www.cornwallheritagetrust.org/support-us/membership