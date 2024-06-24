The salty waterside environment tarnished the brasses more than anticipated, making the panels difficult to read, and previous attempts to clean them have had limited success. Ashtorre Rock was therefore very grateful that Osprey Metal Finishers, an award-winning specialist metal finishing company based in Borehamwood in Hertfordshire offered to help and to sponsor the work, alongside local fundraising covering the costs of removal, transportation and renewing the security fixings. Osprey has now cleaned and renovated the brass surfaces to restore a mirror finish and applied a resilient stove baked protective lacquer that should keep the panels bright and readable, so that passers-by can continue to understand the part the ferry played in the origin and growth of the town.