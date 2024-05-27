THE five millionth passenger to travel on an Isles of Scilly Steamship Group ferry was welcomed on board the iconic Scillonian III on Saturday (May 25).
Passenger number 5,000,000 was Nick Mair from Somerset, who boarded the ship in Penzance this afternoon bound for St Mary’s with his wife Jacqueline.
To mark the milestone, he was presented with a pair of complimentary Scillonian III tickets and a bouquet from Scilly Flowers on St Martin’s by the ship’s Master, Victoria Bolitho.
The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group began its regular ferry service in 1926, and Nick is the five millionth passenger to travel on one of its ferries since then.