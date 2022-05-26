School trio will tackle the South West Traverse

By Cornish Times  
Sunday 29th May 2022 4:00 pm
[email protected]
Share
Alex Lingard
Alex Lingard (Cornish Times )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

THREE colleagues from Liskeard School and Community College are taking on one of Cornwall’s toughest endurance events to support those who have fled war-torn Ukraine.

Headteacher Alex Lingard, operations manager Chris Pickles and former deputy head James O’Connell will besetting off this Sunday (May 29) on the South West Traverse, a 45-mile ultra- marathon from the Lizard to Land’s End.

Chris Pickles
Chris Pickles (Cornish Times ) (Cornish Times )

The coastal path terrain is difficult and the course covers a total elevation of 5,750 feet – almost one-and-a half times the height of Ben Nevis. “In Team Liskeard style this event will require a lot of courage and resilience,” said a school spokesperson.

James O’Connell
James O’Connell (Cornish Times ) (Cornish Times)

“The trio also wanted to embrace the school’s focus on kindness by raising money for two charities chosen by our student council – The British Red Cross and ShelterBox – which are both currently working directly with Ukrainian refugees.”

The three runners have set a fundraising target of £2,000: anyone who would like to make a donation should visit www. j u s t g i v i n g . com/fundrai s ing/ alex-lingard

More About:

Cornwall
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0