School trio will tackle the South West Traverse

THREE colleagues from Liskeard School and Community College are taking on one of Cornwall’s toughest endurance events to support those who have fled war-torn Ukraine.

Headteacher Alex Lingard, operations manager Chris Pickles and former deputy head James O’Connell will besetting off this Sunday (May 29) on the South West Traverse, a 45-mile ultra- marathon from the Lizard to Land’s End.

The coastal path terrain is difficult and the course covers a total elevation of 5,750 feet – almost one-and-a half times the height of Ben Nevis. “In Team Liskeard style this event will require a lot of courage and resilience,” said a school spokesperson.

“The trio also wanted to embrace the school’s focus on kindness by raising money for two charities chosen by our student council – The British Red Cross and ShelterBox – which are both currently working directly with Ukrainian refugees.”