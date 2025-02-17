SCHOOLS across Cornwall are being encouraged to sign up to the national Eco-Schools programme to help them become more sustainable and environmentally friendly.
The push for more settings to engage with the initiative also ties in with a government recommendation that all schools should have a climate action plan by the end of 2025.
Nanstallon Primary School near Bodmin is one of 41 that currently hold Eco-Schools Green Flag status after passing their accreditation with a distinction last year.
Pupils elected an Eco Club which over the course of a year had to explore three eco-focussed topics from a list of 10 before being assessed on their achievements.
Charlotte Clarke, education project manager at Cornwall Council, which helps implement the Eco-Schools programme in Cornwall, said: “Pupils at Nanstallon School focussed on waste, biodiversity and energy, with activities created around these topics to expand the learning opportunities of everyone in the school.
“They held assemblies, planted vegetables, created an orchard, monitored and reduced their food waste, set campaigns for families to take part in, made bug hotels, nominated eco monitors, created bird feeders and went on bug hunts.”
Charlotte added: “Engaging in these activities enhances academic performance by integrating practical applications of subjects like science and geography, making learning more dynamic and relevant.
“This early exposure to environmental issues also encourages responsibility and leadership, as children take active roles in decision-making and community projects.”
Involving children in the Eco-Schools project in the UK offers numerous benefits that extend beyond the classroom. Participation fosters environmental awareness and education, equipping pupils with the knowledge to make sustainable choices and develop eco-friendly habits.
Ben Stephenson, headteacher at Nanstallon Primary School, said: “This project has deepened the children's sense of purpose, responsibility and ownership of their environment.
“The process of forming a democratic group and then evaluating how we do things now, so we can improve things for the future through action and evaluation, as part of our curriculum, is also a genuine way to dovetail doing good and being ethical with a learning process.”
Eco Club’s Seren, from Year 5, said she ‘just loves learning new things’, adding: “I have learnt so much about taking care of the environment that I will keep doing forever. I’d love to continue to do things like composting in the future; it’s easy and really helps you to live positively.”
Fellow student, Archie, from Year 4 said: “Eco Club is also about making things and it’s great to be arty while learning about the environment.”
Cllr Barbara Ellenbroek, cabinet member for children and families at Cornwall Council, praised the initiative, adding: “Seeing what these young pupils at Nanstallon have achieved makes me incredibly proud – they are truly inspirational.
“Promoting Eco-Schools in Cornwall is crucial because it instils a strong sense of environmental responsibility in our young people, ensuring they understand the importance of sustainability from an early age.
“Through this programme we not only benefit our children’s education but also contribute to a more sustainable and vibrant Cornwall.”