LISKEARD’S main street was lined with people of all ages all eager to catch a glimpse of Santas on Bikes as they revved and rolled through town.
More than 280 bikers were part of the convoy travelling from Lee Mill in Devon to St Austell via Saltash, Liskeard and Lostwithiel to raise funds for Children’s Hospice South West.
Members of the fundraising team in costume stopped off on The Parade to chat before heading onward toward the Little Harbour hospice at Porthpean.
One member of the crew said: “What an absolutely fantastic day. Our biggest ever turn out by far!
“Thank you so much for braving the cold and helping to make this such a brilliant event!”