Santa Claus has delivered his first ever global Christmas address from his Post Office in Finnish Lapland.
His first official Christmas message details the festive wishes he receives in the letters that are written by many children and adults all over the world - this year’s top Christmas wishes were health, happiness and love.
Santa Claus’ first Christmas message was informed by letters written by the young and the young at heart, mostly between the ages of 8 and 25. In addition to the three main themes, many letters also asked the age-old question, “Santa, are you real?”
Santa Claus’ Christmas message is available to view online at Santa Claus’ Main Post Office website here.