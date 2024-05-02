Steve Bayley, Cornwall Highway network manager said: "It has been fun to put a smile on people's faces during a rather wet winter, and it really captured the imagination of Cornwall's residents. One of my personal favourites was 'Crimp my Ride'—we couldn't let a pasty reference go unnoticed, and we had to take some suggestions with a pinch of salt. But there's also a serious side—bringing the public closer to the team's work who go out day and night to keep them safe each year.”