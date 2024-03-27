A town council hopes to make the local area the envy of Cornwall following formally adoption of a three-year business plan.
The overarching vision of Saltash Town Council’s business plan is 'by 2030 Saltash will be an envied riverside town, being greener, more inclusive and prosperous in all aspects with a reinvigorated town centre and waterfront, award-winning new housing, a diverse economy and an excellent quality of life and lifestyle for all ages.’
The plan will cover a period of time from April 2024 to March 2027 and includes six strategic priorities which are; boosting jobs and economic prosperity, health and wellbeing, housing, travel and transport, climate emergency, recreation and leisure.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford, said in relation to the business plan: "Saltash continues to grow, with a new large residential development at Treledan to the west of the town. As the population pushes towards 20,000 with the delivery of these new houses, the town council recognises the need to develop a strategic business plan. This will ensure that we continue to provide high quality services for all our residents."
To find out more information or to view the business plan in full visit the Guildhall or Saltash Library Hub or visit the town council’s website: www.saltash.gov.uk