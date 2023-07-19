Members of Brunel Primary Academy’s KS2 Drama Club have recently teamed up with Sally Burne; an exciting theatre practitioner who has worked with the likes of the Theatre Royal and the Barbican Theatre.
Over the last 10 weeks they have collaborated to devise and put on a show entitled ‘Once Upon a Time…Again!’, which chronicles the alternative happy endings to traditional fairytale characters.
Their hard work and dedication culminated in a fantastic performance after school to parents and carers. The children not only learned how to come together as a theatre troupe, supporting each other in roles, but also faced their fears to perform publicly — in outstanding fashion too.
They brought the house down with a standing ovation; we cannot wait until next year when the younger students of KS1 will have the opportunity to follow in their footsteps.