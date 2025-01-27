A fundraising event is being held at The Railway Inn, Saltash to raise awareness of men’s mental health.
The fundraiser begins at 5pm on Friday, January 31, and will include a raffle with all proceeds going to Andy’s Man Club, a men’s suicide prevention charity which offers peer to peer support for men.
Local singer Tuna Walton will be performing, with karaoke and the promotion of clothing brand “Boys get sad too” who also donate 10 percent of their profit to the mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).
The organiser Jacob Wilton said: “We would like to see many faces there as this is a charity close to our hearts and something that needs to be spoken about more.”