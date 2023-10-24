Saltash Community Fire Station have wished one of their team members well as he ends his service after 26 years.
Lee Adams, warmly known as ‘Nipper’, has decided to turn off his alerter after serving Saltash Fire Station for more than two and a half decades.
Joining in 1996, Lee has been a key part of the service, not only carrying out vital fire-safety work but also getting involved in station fundraisers such as the Three Peaks Challenge and Challenge 27 for Lymphoma Action.
A spokesperson from Saltash Community Fire Station said: “Lee was an excellent team member and was always willing to help out and lend his experience to the newer crew members.
“Lee will be missed by all the crew with his wealth of experience and a friend to all of us.
“Lee has now turned his alerter off after serving Saltash for 26 years to spend more time with his family and enjoy his new hobby of growing a beard.
“We wish you well in what you decide to next Lee. Thank you for your service mate from us all at Saltash 8.4”