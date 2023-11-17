A firefighter from Saltash Community Fire Station has been awarded with the Queen’s commendation for bravery.
In 2021 Craig, along with a fire colleague from Devon, were involved in an incident which resulted in five lives being saved by their actions that day.
Craig was one of the last group of seven people to be given the award by the late Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
A spokesperson from the fire station commented: “We are very grateful to have witnessed this amazing award be given to such an amazing person.
“Congratulations Craig from us all at Saltash 8.4”