SALTASH Fire Station has delivered day six of its 12 days of Christmas safety messages.
On the sixth day of Christmas my true love said to me...form an escape plan at home.
A spokesperson from the station said: "Forming an escape plan will help you and your family be safer by planning an emergency escape route should you or your family experience a fire in your home:
- "Plan an escape route and make sure everyone knows how to escape
- "Make sure exits are kept clear
- "The best route is the normal way in and out of your home
- "Think of a second route in case the first one is blocked
- "Take a few minutes to practise your escape plan
- "Review your plan if the layout of your home changes
- "Keep door and window keys where everyone can find them"