Organisers of the Saltash Christmas tractor run have announced that tonight's event will be postponed.
The event, which is raising money for Mission Christmas (CASH for kids), was due to set off this evening to complete a festive lap of Saltash – crossing over the Tamar Bridge.
A spokesperson from the event said: "We are really sorry to announce that unfortunately due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control we have sadly postponed [the] tractor run.
"We know a lot of people will be very disappointed and so are we. But unfortunately we have no choice but to postpone."
The organisers are working on a new date and hope that the event will take place in the next two weeks.
So far 409 presents have been donated to the cause.