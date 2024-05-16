A Saltash car dealership has gone the extra mile to keep a hospice’s expert urgent care services on the road.
Roger Young’s Suzuki showroom at Woodacre has provided St Luke’s Hospice in Plymouth a brand new Ignis hybrid four-wheel drive hatchback for the next six months.
The charity’s nursing teams clock up more than 80,000 miles each year, delivering their specialist end of life care direct to the homes of patients all over Plymouth, West Devon, the South Hams and East Cornwall, so it is vital for them to have transport they can rely on.
St Luke’s added East Cornwall to their patch late last year to support their NHS colleagues in that area after identifying a gap in services, which meant they needed an additional to reach people across the Tamar as well as in their long-established catchment areas.
Roger Young head of sales Danny Street handed over the keys to a brand-new Suzuki Ignis to Gemma and Clare from St Luke’s Urgent Care Service.
The striking compact SUV, complete with St Luke’s branding, can now be seen negotiating the highways and byways, helping to make sure compassionate end of life care arrives where and when it is needed.
Managing director Roger Young and his team are already generous supporters of St Luke’s work.
The car dealership hosted a ‘Cards and Cars’ charity evening and auction at Christmas in partnership with Prydis, which raised more than £10,000 for the hospice’s patient care.
The business also loaned a car for the initial pilot of the urgent care team’s East Cornwall service last December.
Roger said: “We’ve always recognised St Luke’s as such a good organisation. Unfortunately, so many of us know people who need their support.”
George Lillie, the CEO of St Luke’s, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Roger Young and his Suzuki showroom team for this wonderful gesture.
“We really couldn’t do what we do without the support of generous local businesses like this. Having the Ignis as part of our fleet will allow our urgent care nursing team to reach more patients who desperately need the best specialist services brought direct to their doorsteps.”