In its response to the consultation, Altarnun Parish Council said that in their view, there is no local demand for such a facility and would bring no benefit to the local economy. Adding that despite the proposed fencing, there would be a threat to wildlife and livestock, they wrote: “Altarnun Parish Council unanimously resolved to object to this application for the following material considerations: incompatible and unacceptable use of land in an area of great landscape value (which is also within the Bodmin Moor Dark Sky 2-mile buffer zone) where it is considered the intended purpose would endanger livestock and wildlife.