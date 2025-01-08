EXCITEMENT is building as schoolchildren lace up their running shoes for the third instalment of the Primary Schools Cross Country League, sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes & Pearn Estate Agents, which takes place on Friday, January 17.
After two fiercely contested events at Great Trethew and Lanhydrock, this latest race promises to be a pivotal moment in the season, with both individual glory and team standings at stake.
Set against the stunning backdrop at the National Trust’s Cotehele Estate, the course is sure to test the stamina and determination of the 500-plus runners.
The atmosphere is expected to be electric, as cheering families and supportive peers line the course to encourage each of the athletes. With varying terrain, challenging climbs and a final stretch designed to reward grit and speed, this latest race is set to once again deliver some unforgettable memories.
Organisers have requested those attending the event to car share where possible as parking is limited.
Spectators with time to spare are asked to park in the Quay car park and walk up to the venue. Parking meters are in force for non-National Trust members.
All four races on the day will start earlier than usual due to the short amount of daylight this month.
Registration is open from 2.45pm with a cost of £2 per runner. Each school can only enter a maximum of seven children for each race with the first four children back to count for the team score.
RUN START TIMES:
Year 3/4 Girls – 3.30pm
Year 3/4 Boys – 3.40pm
Year 5/6 Girls – 3.50pm
Year 5/6 Boys – 4.05pm