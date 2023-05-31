This year’s finalists have entered for one of two awards up for grabs: the YGD Game Concept Award, which rewards the most original and best thought-out game idea, and the YGD Game Making Award, which goes to the most impressive use of coding skills on a freely available software, to create a prototype game. Each award is split into two age groups: 10-14 years and 15-18 years. Winning entries will be judged on gameplay design and their suitability for the chosen games platform, with the aim of supporting accessible career pathways into game design and thus nurturing the future generation of British gamemakers. Previous winners include Alfie Wilkinson and Jaime Williams, who co-presented at this year’s BAFTA Games Awards, with alumni Joe Straker and Jonathan Ashton both sitting on this year’s jury.