IT was smiles all round when a group from Saltash Baptist Church got more than they bargained for on a social trip to the beach at Seaton.
The Sunday outing was one of the socials they hold during the year.
The trip took a surprising turn, when they bumped into Beyond Paradise star Kris Marshall who was about to go for a swim.
Michelle Parkman, married to Tim who is the minister at Saltash Baptist Church, said: “Our August social was a trip to the beach. It was very embarrassing really. I didn’t really speak to him about anything except to ask for a photo!”