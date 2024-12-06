The RSPCA is urging animal owners to follow urgent advice to keep pets, livestock and wildlife safe as the Met Office warns Storm Darragh will bring very strong wind gusts across the UK this weekend.
With most parts of the whole of England and Wales likely to experience the storm, the worst impacts from Storm Darragh are predicted to be felt through the early hours of Saturday morning (7 December) and throughout the day.
Red weather warnings are in place in some locations, with wind gusts of up to 90 miles per hour (145km per hour) along the coasts of west and south Wales and funnelling through the Bristol Channel.
The RSPCA has approximately 32 specially-trained officers and a fleet of emergency rescue boats that can be launched for water rescues of animals. The water rescue teams are trained to operate in fast-flowing and contaminated water, and can be called upon to assist in rescuing animals, people and provide assistance to communities affected by flooding.
Animal owners are advised to keep an eye on local forecasts and check for warnings, and the animal charity is also calling on people to take immediate action to ensure the welfare of animals - as rising water levels and strong winds take a toll on the natural habitats of wild fowl and other wildlife.
RSPCA Inspector Jason Finch, National Water Rescue Co-ordinator said: “It’s really important we help our animal friends get through this bout of bad weather this weekend, which could possibly lead to flooding and other damage caused by very strong gusts of wind.
“Floodwater can rise very quickly so if there is a flood warning in your area then act early - make sure you have a plan so that you know how to get your animals out of danger if the worst was to happen and you found yourself caught up in flooding.
“We have lots of helpful advice and tips available for people to make sure their pets and local wildlife are kept safe, and we’d urge animal lovers to help us by spreading these potentially lifesaving messages.
“In areas affected by flooding owners should be looking to bring small animals inside and move them upstairs, while livestock should be taken up to higher ground with enough supplies for their needs. Horses or livestock in flooded fields is also a big concern whenever there is heavy rain forecast, so while we’ve not had to launch any rescues yet, we are urging pet owners and farmers to act now to ensure the safety of their animals.
“Wild animals can also struggle in stormy weather but people can help them too. For example, they can leave some extra food out for hungry birds above ground level and even provide shelter for ground-nesting birds.”