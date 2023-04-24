Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal visited HMS Raleigh on Friday, April 21, to be the guest of honour at the passing out parade for the newest sailors joining the fleet.
Returning, for the first time since 2017, to the home of both initial naval training for Royal Navy ratings and professional training, The Princess Royal arrived via Royal helicopter and was greeted by the Commanding Officer of HMS Raleigh, Captain Jane Roe ADC Royal Navy.
During the visit, The Princess Royal met with the service, civilian and contractor staff who help deliver and support world-class training, as well as talking to a selection of recruits at various stages of their Royal Navy journey. Having met challenges, both physically and mentally, the recruits spoke about individually and collectively improving, and recognising the importance of teamwork - describing the experience as both rewarding and enjoyable.
“I see The Princess Royal as a role model and an example on how I, as a female in the Royal Navy, can reach the highest ranks,” said Recruit Brodrick from Bristol, currently in Week 4 of her training.
Recruit Whewell, originally from Warrington and in the Rehabilitation Division said: “It made me proud to put on the uniform and fully affirmed my identity in the Royal Navy”.
Chief Petty Officer Dav Hayer said: “I have met Her Majesty through her position as the Chancellor of the University Highland and Islands where I am currently completing my MSc, and today it is special to meet her in her role in the Royal Navy.”
Reflecting on her position of Admiral of the Sea Cadets Corps, Petty Officer Stephen Owen from Liskeard, who works in the Youth Training Team said: “It is appropriate The Princess Royal is here today. 400 Sea Cadets are about to arrive to undertake the Annual National Drill & Piping competition at HMS Raleigh, and she is an important head of our organisation.”
The class passing out was Cunningham 22/32, comprising of 25 sailors who are joining the Fleet as future Weapon and Marine Engineers, Warfare Specialists, Royal Navy Police, and a qualified dental nurse. The Princess Royal took the salute at the Parade, which included Ship’s Company Divisions, and presented the training prizes and service awards.
Acting as Guard Officer, Chief Petty Officer Al Lowe said: “It was a real privilege to be on parade in front of The Princess Royal, and it’s hugely rewarding to see these men and women evolve into effective members of the Royal Navy. All the training staff wish them luck as they start the next phase of specialist training.”
Captain Jane said: “All Passing Out Parades are special, but to have The Princess Royal here was a great honour for all who took part. Standing on the parade ground on completion of training is a proud occasion for recruits, instructors and the families and friends watching in the stands. I wish Cunningham 22/32 every success as they embark on the exciting career ahead of them.”