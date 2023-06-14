Steven Ley and Hannah Payne of Liskeard had a crowd around their pen as they showed their rare breed Badger Face Texels. The breed was only introduced to the UK a few years ago, with Steven and Hannah’s flock being established in 2017. They were both delighted when ‘Cleo’ won ‘Champion Female’ George Eustice, aged 17, of St Issey, was proud to bring home ‘Breed Champion’ with his Greyface Dartmoor, and Tom Nancekivell, 23, from Kilkhampton finished the day with a ‘Champion’ rosette for his British Charollais.