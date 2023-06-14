VISITORS flocked tot he Royal Cornwall Show this year, with plenty to see in the sheep tent.
Proudly taking a second place in the Young Handler Class under 8 was Olivia Gynn of Laneast with her Scotch Blackface Sheep, while Jack Darke of Davidstow won first place in the Junior Handler under five with his Devon and Cornwall Long Wool.
Another of the young handlers was four-year-old Charlotte Jasper, who is following in her mother’s footsteps and was delighted to receive a first place ribbon for her Jacob sheep. Stephanie Jasper (nee Cornelius) of Camelford has been showing with her family for many years and was proud to see the tradition continue.
Charlotte’s grandfather was very proud to see the younger members of the family taking part. He said: “She is growing in confidence because of showing, its amazing!”
Steven Ley and Hannah Payne of Liskeard had a crowd around their pen as they showed their rare breed Badger Face Texels. The breed was only introduced to the UK a few years ago, with Steven and Hannah’s flock being established in 2017. They were both delighted when ‘Cleo’ won ‘Champion Female’ George Eustice, aged 17, of St Issey, was proud to bring home ‘Breed Champion’ with his Greyface Dartmoor, and Tom Nancekivell, 23, from Kilkhampton finished the day with a ‘Champion’ rosette for his British Charollais.
Tom commented: “It’s been really good. It’s been a really tough competition but we have exceeded beyond my expectations”.
Tom has been showing sheep for over 10 years and had been asked to judge the young handlers classes for the first time this year.