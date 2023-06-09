The premier date of the Cornish farming calendar has set upon us - the Royal Cornwall Show 2023.
Tens of thousands of people are set to descend on the Royal Cornwall Showground across the three days of the event, comprising of trade stands, fun for all the family and the reason the show exists; the competition between farmers and their animals.
Whether you're going tomorrow or can't make it, our reporters Zoe Uglow and Scarlett Hills-Brooks are bringing you a slice of the action straight to your digital device - and you can see the latest updates in our live blog here.
Here's a sneak preview of some of the fun to be had on Day 2 of the Royal Cornwall Show.
It wouldn't be the Royal Cornwall Show without the cattle - and you can see some of them yourself in our short video below!
Sheep at Royal Cornwall Show 2023
One of the centrepieces of each years show is the sheep display and of course - the dramatic tension brought by the annual sheep shearing contests where sheep shearers from far and wide come to Cornwall to do battle to give their sheep the quickest, and best summer shear.
Something....Entertainingly Different!
With the Royal Cornwall Show promising fun for all the family, Entertainingly Different are on hand providing pop up shows for all the family!