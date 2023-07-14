Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for six patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was up from two on the same day the previous week.
Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to May 8.