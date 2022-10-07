Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust cares for 62 Covid-19 patients in hospital
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 62 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 5 was down from 83 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 23.
Across England there were 9,631 people in hospital with Covid as of October 5, with 195 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 98% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 67%.
The figures also show that 57 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to October 3. This was down from 77 in the previous seven days.