Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 40 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was down from 76 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 18.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that 31 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 2. This was down from 64 in the previous seven days.