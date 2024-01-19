Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust was caring for 35 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 14 was down from 38 on the same day the previous week.
Across England, there were 3,814 people in hospital with Covid as of January 14.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 12% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 30 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust in the week to January 12.