It emerged that Rowena’s very happy past and privileged life living as gentry both in Derbyshire and Cheltenham, was that of a tom boy tree climber and child actress all woven together – and later, with the echoes of war horses which embraced the stories of Rowena’s first job in her late teens as part of the efforts during the Great War where in 1914 she found herself selecting and breaking in horses for their enlistment to the Western Front of France and Belgium.