Callington Rotary turned purple for End Polio Day ( )

Rotary go purple for End Polio Day
Monday, October 24, marked End Polio Day throughout the world and Callington Rotary drew local people’s attention to this event by turning St Mary’s Church in Callington and the Stoke Climsland Parish Church purple on the evenings of Sunday, October 23, and Monday, October 24.
At the end of the 1980s, more than 350,000 children were paralyzed by polio every year. Today, Rotary and its partners have reduced the incidence of polio by 99.9%. However, until they see the last of the poliovirus, eradication efforts need additional funding.
A spokesperson said: “We’re closer than ever to eradicating polio but we’re not done yet. We still need funds to continue immunizations and surveillance efforts. Your gift will get us closer to the finish line. If you would like to support this global initiative, please donate now at endpolio.org”
