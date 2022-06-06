Rogation service at Lanreath

MUSICIANS from the community choir led an outdoor church service on the village green in Lanreath.

Rogation is a time when the church has traditionally prayed on behalf of the farming community that God will bless the harvest. Trelawny Rector Richard Allen spoke on the importance of caring for our soil and resting and rotating it, as well as the reliance the farmer has on God for the seasons, the rain and the sunshine.

The congregation were encouraged as part of their Christian responsibility to support Cornish farming by trying to purchase locally sourced meat and vegetables, and reminded of the importance of paying a fair price for milk.

During the talk, children were treated to a vegetable hunt in the graveyard led by the Rector’s wife and family, then following the service, everyone was invited to tuck into Cornish pasties and cider. The afternoon was completed by a village rounders match where the Young Farmers’ Club took on all comers!

“Trelawny will continue to celebrate its agricultural and fishing community with a series of outdoor services over the summer,” said Rector Richard Allen.

This will include a Pets Service, Equestrian Service, Blessing of the Scarecrows, Harvest of the Sea, a Combine Harvester Service, Tractor Service and Harvest Festival on a local farm followed by inter-village tug of war.