Robert’s pharmacy are given a Covid Hero Award
A pharmacist from Robert’s pharmacy in Polperro was presented with a Covid hero award.
Dwarakanath Shanbhag (Shan) has lived in and owned Roberts Pharmacy for the past seven years after moving from London with his wife, Raksha. Shan was given the award in recognition of all the hard work and commitments to his patients during the pandemic.
During the pandemic, Shan, Raksha and Nikita, delivery driver, at Roberts pharmacy provided over 2000 Covid vaccinations, over 1000 flu vaccinations and delivered to patients houses on foot when they were sick with Covid.
Shan said: “Working through the pandemic was very difficult, we had little support so as a team we had to manage with what we had”
The Pharmacy COVID Hero 2022 award was presented by the local pharmaceutical committee of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly on September 24 at the Atlantic Hotel in Newquay.
Shan commented: “We thank you all, including those from out of the local area who supported us throughout this tough and horrible time during the peak of the pandemic, there are no words to express our gratitude
“A special mention to Mr Derek Potts, who volunteered to man our front door, even in the winter chill, to help manage the crown during the covid vaccinations. Thank you Derek, your contributions are invaluable”
Robert’s pharmacy are continuing to provide both covid and flu vaccinations throughout the Autumn into the winter season.
Shan added: “As you must have recently heard from the new health secretary, the focus is now on providing more services through pharmacies to free up the time of our colleagues in other healthcare set ups like GP’s, nurses, hospitals and the A and E
“We would appreciate your continued support of your local pharmacy and encourage you to use all these services locally, so that more services commissioned through us for your convenience”
Robert’s pharmacy are offering a ‘Pharmacy walk-in service’, one of the first in England, where anyone, irrespective of their place of actual residence including foreign visitors, can walk in to a pharmacy and ask to speak to a pharmacist for a fair and confidential consultation. Anything can be discussed, and the best suitable option will be provided for you and in cases where this is not possible patients can be guided to the right place with more support.
