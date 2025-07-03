Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
Stay calm when talking to authority figures even if you feel anxious and frustrated. You’re tempted to walk out at work but count to ten first. Don’t give up your day job until you find a suitable replacement.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
You’re being charged extra for bigger bills and you can’t think of any more ways to save energy at home. Essential services everyone relies on don’t seem as good and yet they are costing more.
Gemini (May22/June21)
You’re coming across as being very persuasive. If you are involved in sales, teaching, acting, writing or selling, people will find you convincing and they will want to learn more. As a result, discussions with others, both online and in-person, will be clear and concise.
Cancer (June22/July23)
It’s never a bad thing to review your finances. Check insurance policies are up to date. Are you fully informed about any shared property and jointly owned assets? Issues related to inheritances and taxes could catch you off guard if you aren’t prepared.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Something is making you feel restless and uneasy. Whether you are arranging an event or trying to get a new project started, the main difficulty is trying to keep other people who are involved, happy. Be prepared for plans to take a strange turn.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
Some intense conversations in the workplace will upset you and feel quite overwhelming. When you feel so emotional, it won’t be easy to make good decisions. That’s why it’s important to stay aware and be patient in these types of situations.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
A partner or close friend will surprise you by demanding more space or independence. You hadn’t felt you were being particularly possessive but it seems like they need more freedom or they will walk away.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Power struggles are likely in the workplace and within a group setting. These conflicts are merely a sign of differing opinions and because you accept everyone has a right to their own views, you might hold off from pushing for an agreement.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
It’s going to be a challenging week for relationships. Couples could find themselves arguing, breaking up or changing plans unexpectedly. Social events and group activities will also face disruptions. Take this chance to support causes that matter most to you.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
Disputes over belongings, finances or family arrangements are likely to occur. On top of this, an item you own could break down. Your dilemma will then be, do you buy another or do you have it repaired?
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
A long and tense conversation could signal the end of a relationship. This isn’t how you expected it to go and there will be some sadness that it didn’t work out as you had hoped. Instead of trying to influence anything, let events develop naturally.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Your aim now is to do whatever you can do to improve your living space. You might begin by decluttering and removing items you no longer need. Think about recycling, selling, donating or discarding anything that isn’t being used.
