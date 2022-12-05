A LOCAL volunteer says he intends to keep staging beach clean-ups despite the scaling back of a UK scheme.
Rob Freeman took up a role at the start of 2022 as “Guardian Angel” for the 2 Minute Foundation, a Bude-based charity who have encouraged people everywhere to spend just two minutes picking up plastic and litter each time they visit the beach.
The 2 Minute Foundation has maintained a network of clean-up stations around the UK: these are boards containing pickers and bags so that people can get started straight away.
In South East Cornwall, Rob has been looking after the stations at Seaton, Downderry, Talland Bay and Hannafore – he’s also joined a few group beach cleans and has attended the Liskeard Show to promote the charity and their work.
“Unfortunately, the 2 Minute Foundation has hit hard times and can only afford to support activities at their Bude base: the Guardian Angel programme around the UK has now stopped,” Rob explained.
“This means that there will be no free pickers and bags anymore and all stations will need to be looked after by sponsors again.
“I intend to carry on doing beach cleans independently in the area in 2023 and organising larger group ones. I hope that people can continue to support this good cause – and many thanks for any help given in 2022.”
Rob says that the clean-up stations at Talland, Looe, Seaton and Downderry will still be there – and he encourages everyone to keep doing their bit when they visit the beach, as well as looking out for organised group beach clean days to join in with.