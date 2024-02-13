RESIDENTS of Stocktadon Barns in Landulph are spreading the love ahead of Valentines day with their latest roadside display.
The display shows two Valentines lovers celebrating with a bottle of fizz – a lady draped in a red dress and her admirer down on one knee.
But does she say yes?
Residents who have created the display took to social media asking for viewer to give their verdict.
The post also asked for their best proposal line, with the winner able to claim a prize .
The residents have also asked anyone who appreciates the displays to leave a donation which will go towards Cancer Research.